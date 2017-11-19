Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota proceedings monday, october 23, 2017 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, October 23, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Board members present: Black, Boespflug, Piche, Simonson, Thompson, and Useldinger Board members absent: None Boespflug moved to approve the agenda with the following addition: 9.2 Childcare Leave of Absence Request Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to approve the minutes of the regular School Board meeting held on October 9, 2017. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to approve the 2017-18 seniority lists for the following groups as posted on September 27, 2017: Teachers Administrative Assistants Paraprofessionals Custodians Food Service Bus Drivers Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to accept the 2018 renewal rate for health insurance from PEIP as follows: Current Renewal Rates Rates Advantage High Option Single $ 798.34 $ 805.06 Family 2,131.78 2,149.72 Advantage Value Option Single $ 722.94 $ 722.94 Family 1,930.44 1,930.44 Advantage HSA Option Single $ 550.04 $ 550.04 Family 1,468.76 1,468.76 Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved that the following resolution be approved: WHEREAS, Independent School District No. 595 is a member district of the Area Special Education Cooperative (ASEC) of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, and, WHEREAS, the Board of Directors of the Area Special Education Cooperative at the October 17, 2017, meeting passed a motion to spend Federal Flow-Through IDEA Part B Sec. 611; IDEA Part B Sec. 619 Preschool; IDEA Part B Sec. 611 Low Incidence; IDEA Part C (Ages 0-2) and Program funds jointly in the Cooperative for the 2017-18 school year; THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that Michael Kolness be appointed the official representative for Independent School District No. 595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota empowering him to spend their Federal Flow-Through IDEA Part B Sec. 611; IDEA Part B Sec. 619 Preschool; IDEA Part B Sec. 611 Low Incidence; IDEA Part C (Ages 0-2) Program funds cooperatively with other schools through the Joint Powers Agency of the Area Special Education Cooperative, 1505 Central Avenue NW, East Grand Forks, Minnesota 56721. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to hire the following people: Melody Ogden, Long Term Substitute Teacher from November 2, 2017, through December 21, 2017 Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to hire the following coaches for 2017 winter sports: Josh Perkerewicz Head Boys Basketball Mike Mahar Assistant Boys Basketball Ty Misialek 9th Grade Boys Basketball Justin Larson 8th Grade Boys Basketball Dennis Carpenter 8th Grade Boys Basketball Joe Sobolik 7th Grade Boys Basketball Travis Lindgren 7th Grade Boys Basketball Jay Frydenlund Head Girls Basketball Durene Frydenlund Assistant Girls Basketball Tracey Heisler 9th Grade Girls Basketball Kyle Hanson 8th Grade Girls Basketball Ben Hellekson 8th Grade Girls Basketball Heidi Spicer 7th Grade Girls Basketball Brian Perkins 7th Grade Girls Basketball Scott Koberinski Head Boys Hockey Scott Oliver 1st Assistant Boys Hockey Randy Galstad 2nd Assistant Boys Hockey Alex Robertson 2nd Assistant Boys Hockey Casey Swanson Boys Hockey Volunteer Jim Enright Head Girls Hockey Brian Larson 1st Assistant Girls Hockey Hilary Dahlen Volunteer Girls Hockey Cory Chupka Volunteer Girls Hockey Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to approve a ten-week childcare leave of absence for Lindsay Stevenson beginning approximately December 3, 2017. Thompson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the October 13, 2017, payroll in the amount of $9,744.55. The consent agenda is on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to accept the following donations: Donation From: Donation To: For: Amount Northwest Tire, Inc. Senior High Not Specified 100.00 VFW Post 3817 New Heights Safety Backpacks 500.00 Eagles Senior High Music Travel 500.00 EGF Arts & Crafts Fund CMS 6th Grade Language Arts 500.00 EGF Arts & Crafts Fund CMS FACS – Sewing Machine 925.00 John Cowger Senior High Instrument Replacement 100.00 TOTAL DONATIONS $2,625.00 Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:12 p.m. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (November 22, 2017)