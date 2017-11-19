Minutes of Regular Meeting The Board of Trustees Badger ISD 676 A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Monday, October 9, 2017, beginning at 7:30 PM in the FACS Room. 1. Call to Order at 7:54 P.M. 1. 1. Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson, Curt Hauger 1. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Stacey Warne, Shena Brandt 1. 3. Department Managers: Jarod Magnusson 2. Visitors Present: Mike Coltom and Ryan Bergeron Visitor Comments: None 3. Approval of Agenda 4. A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Dostal and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the October 9th, 2017 Regular Board Meeting as presented/amended. 5. Minutes 5. 1. Recommended motion: Member Christianson moved to approve the minutes of the September 11th, 2017 Regular Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Swenson. 6. Consent Agenda 6. 1. Pay Bills: Motion by Member Dostal to approve the payment of bills check # 57934 through check # 58011 as listed, Purchasing Card electronic payments dated October 4th, 2017 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Motion seconded by Member Swenson. 7. Communications 7. 1. Superintendent 7. 1. a. Building and Grounds • Portable sound system was acquired and will be utilized at the football field and other events as needed. It can be used indoors and outdoors. • The district locked in on fuel oil at the price of $2.00 per gallon for the 2017-2018 school year. The boiler is running and a little more maintenance is needed. • It is Fire Prevention Week 7. 1. b. Student Enrollment • As of October 6th, 2017 : Badger Enrollment is: 232 • October 6th, 2016 : Badger Enrollment was: 255 • *see attached 7. 1. c. National School Lunch Week • Celebrating and recognizing the efforts of Mrs. Randall and Mrs. Storo • Families/Community Members invited into Badger School for breakfast Tuesday morning as well as lunch on Wednesday. 7. 1. d. Transportation Director • Transportation Director Tim Berger has submitted his letter of resignation • ob posting occurred immediately in the Tribune, Times Region as well as the Northern Watch • Interview committee consisted of Board Chair Isane, Board Vice Chair Christianson and Superintendent Jerome 7. 1. e. Parent Teacher Conferences • October 5th : 1:30 – 7:30 • There was strong turnout at the elementary level 7. 1. f. REAP GRANT • The Badger School District applied for and was awarded the REAP Federal Grant • Grant award is for $25,993.00 7. 1. g. Review of Badger School early/late start or cancellation procedure • Student Safety is number one priority • Communication begins early in morning with Transportation Director, may involve communication with County or State officials and/or law enforcement • Blackboard Connect / First Alert notification system is utilized to communicate modified school schedule • Media is contacted as well (radio stations, television stations as well as Grand Forks Herald. • School webpage is also utilized to communicate any changes to school schedule due to weather or other unforeseen events 7. 1. h. FIRST Robotics • Badger FIRST Robotics team 3750 has successfully registered and will compete in a FIRST Regional competition in Grand Forks, ND on March 1st-3rd • Badger School District will cover expenses related to regional competition in Grand Forks 7. 1. i. Roseau Life Care Medical Center • Roseau Life Care is providing Game Coverage as well as Onsite Student Athlete injury coverage. • Services are being provided at no charge to our district. • Coverage has occurred thus far at Football games as well as Volleyball contests (all but 2 events this fall will be covered) 7. 1. j. Commissioner of Education Brenda Cassellius • Site visit to Badger School Monday, October 9 • Visited with several teachers in workroom and classrooms • Discussed the current levy in place and current financial support 7. 2. Dean of Students • The District Test Calendar is available on the website 7. 2. a. Student Assessment Update 7. 2. b. Student Release 8. Reports 8. 1. Safety Committee • The Safety Committee met at 6:30 this evening • The committee consists of Jim Christianson, Jarod Magnusson, Mike Coltom, Superintendent Jerome, and Stacey Warne • For the 2017-2018 school year 3 fire drills and 1 lockdown drill have been completed thus far • Bus safety training with all students has been completed • The Fire Marshall will be at the Badger School on Tuesday, October 17th at 1:30pm • All staff are up-to-date on CPI training 8. 1. a. Crisis Plan • Member Hauger questioned if telephone calls were currently being recorded • Member Hauger indicated that Wiktel has the ability to track and record phone calls • Member Hauger suggested incoming calls be recorded • Member Hauger indicated he will look into this to determine if there is an option of when to record. Member Hauger indicated the receptionist should have the ability to determine when to record and/or stop recording. • Member Hauger asked if the district owned a generator to operate in the case of a power outage. He asked if it was something to look into that could possibly be shared financially with the city. Member Hauger said a nearby district has an extra generator. Superintendent Jerome indicated he would contact the district Superintendent. • Member Hauger offered to call Sue Grafstrom who is the Emergency Management Director for the County to see if there are any funds available for this. 8. 2. Accept Badger School District Budget First Quarter report subject to audit. Motion by Member Hauger, Second by Member Christianson. U.C. 8. 3. Accept Cash Report through September 30th, 2017 subject to audit. Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Dostal. U.C. 9. Old Business 10. New Business 10. 1. Accept the resignation of Badger School District Transportation Director Tim Berger. Motion by Member Dostal, Second by Member Christianson, U.C. 10. 2. Approve the hiring of Badger School District Transportation Director Luke Nelson as recommended by interview committee. Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Rhen. U.C. • Roll Call Vote: Member Rhen, Christianson, Dostal, Swenson, Hauger, and Isane voted in favor of the motion. 11. Adjourn Motion by Member Hauger, Second by Member Christianson to adjourn the meeting at 9:00 P.M. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson (November 22. 2017)