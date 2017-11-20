Alice Luella Oftedahl Gunter

Entered peacefully into eternal rest on November 14 2017 at the Park River Estates Care Center in Coon Rapids, MN. Luella was born to Clarence and Anna Marie Oftedahl on April 29th 1930, in Chicago Illinois. Her only child, Barbara Kay Crane preceded her in death. Alice is survived by her twin Grandsons, Wade Crane and Ryan Crane, as well as four Great Grandchildren; Beckett Crane, Harper Crane, Sullivan Crane and Ella Crane.

A small graveside service will be held at the Graceton Cemetery on the afternoon of November 25, 2017 at 1 PM. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com