Dennis Roy Carlson, 65

Dennis Roy Carlson, age 65, of Monticello, Minnesota, died early Tuesday morning , November 7, 2017 of heart failure. He was born March 14, 1952 in Baudette, Minnesota, the son of Melvin and Darlene (Johnson) Carlson. Dennis had a good life growing up with his sister, Cindy, close cousins, and many friends. He played sports in school and worked several summers driving a launch at the Wigwam Resort. He met and dated Linda Tolbert in high school. After graduating from Baudette High School in 1970, Dennis attended Bemidji State University. He moved to Atlanta, Georgia and married Linda on October 22, 1971. They made their home in Stockbridge, Georgia while he worked at the McClean Trucking Company.

In 1992 he moved back to Baudette and eventually began working for ANI (Reid-Rowell, Solvay) Pharmaceutical company. One of his favorite ways to relax on summer weekends in Baudette was to play golf with his dad, Melvin and many friends. Dennis especially looked forward to deer hunting, or so they called it, with his cousin, Wayne Carlson. Those adventures resulted in many hilarious stories to share with friends over a cold beer or two. Dennis was good natured, quick witted, had a great sense of humor, and loved his family. Dennis and Linda moved from Baudette in 2010 to Monticello where he worked at Perrigo Labs until his retirement in 2013.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Darlene. He is survived by his wife, Linda, their pets Poky and Budy, his sister Cindy Witt, niece Nicole (Jim) Marsh, nephew Gary (Rachel) Witt, Jr, great niece Grace Witt, nieces Jennifer Jochim, Jula Jane (Jochim), Tennille and Tristen Graham, nephews Joseph Quintero, Taylor Graham, Brandon Tolbert, and great niece Haylen Graham Edmondson.

A celebration of his life was held at the Baudette VFW on Saturday, November 18. Condolences and memories of Dennis can be shared with the family on Facebook.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.