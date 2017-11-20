A Funeral Service for Gerald “Gerry” Hansen of Baudette, MN will be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 2:00PM at First Lutheran Church in Baudette, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Elm Park Cemetery in Baudette, MN.

Gerald Jerome Hansen was born on May 20th, 1935 at Carp Minnesota. He was the third son born to Harold and Helen Hansen. Gerald (Gerry) attended his first eight grades at the Carp School and graduated from Baudette High School in 1955. While in high school he was active in FFA, earned his baseball letter in 1953 and was student basketball manager in 1953-1954.

On November 26th, 1955, Gerry and Rose (Demary) were married. They lived in Aurora, Minnesota where Gerry worked construction on building the taconite plant. They returned to Baudette in 1957.

Gerry began working for North Star Electric in 1958 as a lineman and later being maintenance custodian. In 1975 he retired due to failing vision. By the mid 80’s he was totally blind. Gerry loved music and had played bass guitar with the Vagabond band. After losing his sight, he taught himself to play concertina and he formed the Frontiersmen Band. He also helped to start the first Oktoberfest and played in those events for 31 years.

Gerry was not a man to be idle and he never considered himself handicapped. He simply made adjustments.. At the age of 12 he was afflicted with polio and spent some time at the Sister Kenny Hospital. It was also about this same time his diabetes was discovered, which eventually caused his blindness.

Gerry had been an avid hunter, fisherman, snowmobiler, woodsman, and anything else outdoors. He felt he needed something besides music to fill his days while Rosey was at work. He started a woodworking project in his basement and with the successful result of a beautiful picnic table, he was inspired to continue creating other woodcrafted items. Working with native cedar, he created planters, wheelbarrows, carts, Model-T cars, big wishing wells and many other items. He worked with power saws, power tools, drill presses and sanders. The most valuable tool to him was his folding Braille tape measure. He created many jigs to help him with his work. All his measurements had to be kept in his memory. Gerry had just designed and made two sleighs, which he had just finished a few days prior to his hospital stay.

Gerry was a man of faith and attended First Lutheran Church regularly. He had an unusually sharp mind and memory. He handled his condition with patience, dignity and grace.

Gerry passed away peacefully on Friday, November 17th at LakeWood Health Center in Baudette with family at his side. Gerry was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Helen Hansen, his brother Rolland Hansen and sister in law Janice Hansen.. Gerry is survived by his wife, Rose of 62 years, his brother Richard (Bud) Hansen (Arlene), sister in law Linda Hansen and many nieces, nephews and cousins.