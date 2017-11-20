Karlstad EDA approached on property for Dollar General

The Karlstad Economic Development Authority (EDA) has been contacted about the purchase of property for a Dollar General store.

At last Wednesday’s meeting, Pete Kautzman informed the EDA that both he and the city clerk had been contacted several times by a representative from the Overland Group, a developer which sets up locations for the chain store, Dollar General.

The representative was interested in the four-acre property north of Moose Park, the former location of the Black Bear Grill. Kautzman asked for information, hoping to see figures such as number of jobs created, but instead was sent a contract for the purchase of the property.

Kautzman suggested the company consider purchasing the former Germundson’s Furniture location instead, but the company did not think that location had adequate parking space.

