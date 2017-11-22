Arlet Joy Hilde, 77, of Kennedy, MN, died Thursday, November 16, 2017, at her home. Arlet was born on August 20, 1940, in Greenbush, MN, to Louis and Ethel Spilde. She resided in Halma, MN, with her family and completed her elementary education at Halma School and graduated from Karlstad High School. She attended Northland Community College and Bemidji State College. She had fond memories of teaching elementary school at Haug-Leo School in Roseau County, MN. Arlet was united in marriage to Harold Hilde at Eidsvold Lutheran Church in Halma, MN, on June 30, 1963. Harold and Arlet lived on a farm near Lake Bronson, MN, where Arlet made their house a home. Arlet was blessed to live two miles from her sister, who was her “best friend in the whole wide world.” She was in awe of the beauty of God’s creation from the tiniest flower to the most glorious sunset. This was evident in her vast array of flowers she grew each summer. Entertaining guests revealed Arlet’s gift of hospitality. One of her greatest joys was their children and grandchildren. She was their number one cheerleader, as they got involved with 4-H, school and church activities. Arlet shared Jesus’ love with children and youth by genuinely taking interest in their lives. Bringing a meal to help someone, praying with others, and offering countless words of encouragement reflected her love for the Lord. Arlet enjoyed leading praise singing and working in the church. She wanted everyone to have the opportunity to hear about Jesus and His love. She is survived by one son and three daughters and their families: Michael (Nola) Hilde of Lake Bronson, MN, Jennifer (Earl) Jenkins of Kennedy, MN, Melanie (Bob) Joerger of Mayville, ND, Heather (Chris) Gust of Thompson, ND; 12 grandchildren and their spouses and one great grandchild; brother, Severin (Joyce) Spilde of East Grand Forks, MN, and sister, Audrey (LaMar) Johnson of Kennedy, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. Memorial services are scheduled for Wednesday, November 22, 2017, at 11 a.m. in Resurrection Community Church in Karlstad, Minnesota. Interment will be in Jupiter Cemetery, rural Kennedy. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock, MN.