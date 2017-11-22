Regular Board of Education Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 November 15, 2017, 6:30 p.m. Tri-County School Staff Workroom Karlstad, Minnesota Members Burkel, Duray, Koland, Murray, Olson, Sollund, Chairperson Swenson, Superintendent/Principal Baron and Dean of Students Amb were present. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Swenson at 6:30 p.m. and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. We are Proud… •We are proud of the three new members inducted into the Tri County Chapter of the National Honor Society on November 3rd: McKenzee Johnson, Jade Spilde and Ellia Bass. They join our 2nd year members Brita Swenson, Sarah Budziszewski, Tucker Krantz, Beau Spilde, Sara Wollin, and Ali Undeberg. •We are proud of the 3 athletes representing Tri-County in the Special Olympics Bowling Tournament on Tuesday, November 7th in Thief River Falls. •We are proud of the Tri-County welding class for their work at repairing the school trash dumpster. This project offered a wonderful opportunity for the class to experience many facets of metal fabrication and repair. The entire bottom had rusted out and had to be removed, the remaining metal cleaned, angle bracing added, a new floor welded in, and paint added to slow the spread of rust. Students used the plasma cutter, angle grinders, cut-off saw, cutting torch, and several welders to complete the project. All seven students worked on this project to some degree. They are Trevor Johnson, Mitch Lindgren, Zach Undeberg, Kenzie Kostrzewski, Alex Johnson, and Parker Bayne. •We are proud of the students that attended the math contest in Bemidji. We are especially proud of the senior high team who scored 13th out of 26 teams with three of the teams beating us as AA schools. •We are proud of the twenty students that attended the Northland Honor Choir on Nov. 2, 2017. They worked hard in preparing the music beforehand by meeting twice a week during lunch, and were excellent leaders and role models throughout the day. These students attended the day: Sarah Budziszewski, Morgan Lindgren, Courtnie Foss, Jade Spilde, Brielle Krantz, Ellia Bass, Hailey Barth, Alayna Peterson, Hannah Kasprowicz, Jada Klegstad, Emma Wollin, Madi Larson, Beau Walz, Christopher Bristlin, Trey Taylor, Anton Budziszewski, Tucker Krantz, Stephen Budziszewski, Stephen Murray, and Colton Newell. Hailey Barth was also selected as an outstanding soloist and performed her vocal solo during the concert. Member Burkel moved, Member Duray seconded to approve the agenda as presented. UC Member Swenson moved, Member Olson seconded to approve the minutes of the October 18, 2017 regular meeting. UC Member Swenson moved, Member Burkel seconded to authorize payment for claims in the following funds. UC Last Year This Year GENERAL $21,631.07 $35,823.53 FOOD SERVICE 6,047.69 9,403.78 COMMUNITY SERVICE 2,557.93 680.49 DEBT REDEMPTION 58,160.00 58,160.00 TOTAL $88,396.69 $104,067.80 Visitors present were Rachel Bakke, Justina Pietruszewski, Courtnie Foss & Abby Kautzman. Member Burkel moved and Member Sollund seconded to accept on a Third & Final Reading of Policy 534-Unpaid Meal Charges (SEE POLICY 534-UNPAID MEAL CHARGES) UC Member Swenson moved and Member Duray seconded to certify all Bus Drivers have received the necessary training to be in compliance with State statutes. UC Dean of Students Amb reported on the following: Conferences November 16; Bandsaw & Welder Fundraised through Donors Choose; Donuts for Dads; Solo Competition at SAC; Fall Sports Season; GBB & BBB, Co-op Board Meeting; Teamup For Leadership Superintendent/Principal Baron reported on the following: Insurance Claim on Gym Floor; Enrollment; Co-op Board Meeting; Certified Staff Negotiations; Long Term Sub Position; Seniority List; MSBA Conference; Truth in Taxation; Community Ed Update NWRIC: Meeting will be next month. REGION I: Meeting was cancelled due to the weather. Member Burkel moved, Member Olson seconded to adjourn. UC Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk___________________________. Next Meeting: December 13 at 6:30 p.m. 2