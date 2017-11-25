Board of Education Canvassing Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 November 15, 2017, 6:15 p.m. Tri-County School Staff Workroom Karlstad, Minnesota Members Burkel, Duray, Koland, Murray, Olson, Sollund, Chairperson Swenson, Superintendent/Principal Baron and Dean of Students Amb were present. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Swenson at 6:15 p.m. and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Visitors present were Rachel Bakke, Justina Pietruszewski, Courtnie Foss & Abby Kautzman. Member Swenson introduced the following resolution and moved for its adoption: RESOLUTION CANVASSING RETURNS OF VOTES OF SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL ELECTION BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2358, as follows: 1. It is hereby found, determined and declared that the special election of the voters of the district held on November 7, 2017, was in all respects duly and legally called and held. 2. As specified in the attached Abstract and Return of Votes Cast, a total of 47 voters of the district voted at said election on the election of (one) school board member for the remainder of a term vacancy on the board caused by resignation. Expiration of term is on January 7, 2019. Results are as follows: Jenalea Duray 39 Write-Ins 8 3. Jenalea Duray, having received the highest number of votes, is elected for an unexpired term expiring January 9, 2019. 4. The school district clerk is hereby authorized to certify the results of the election to the county auditor of each county in which the school district is located in whole or in part. 5. The chair and the clerk are hereby authorized to execute certificates of election on behalf of the school board and Independent School District No. 2358 to the above candidates. The clerk of the school board is hereby directed to deliver the certificates to the persons entitled thereto personally or by certified mail. The clerk is hereby directed to enclose with the certificate a form of acceptance of office and oath of office. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Board Member Burkel and upon a vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Burkel, Olson, Duray, Sollund, Murray, Koland & Swenson and the following voted against the same: None whereupon said motion was declared duly passed and adopted. Member Burkel moved, Member Swenson seconded to adjourn. UC _______________________________________ Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk 2