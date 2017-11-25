Board of Education Special Meeting World’s Best Workforce Public Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 November 15, 2017, 7:30 p.m. Tri-County School Staff Workroom Karlstad, Minnesota Members Burkel, Duray, Koland, Murray, Olson, Sollund, Chairperson Swenson, Superintendent/Principal Baron and Dean of Students Amb were present. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Swenson at 7:30 p.m. and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Visitors present were Rachel Bakke, Justina Pietruszewski, Courtnie Foss & Abby Kautzman. District #2358 Goals as adopted November 16, 2016. 1. All children in our school district will start school ready to learn with the ability to read at grade level by 3rd grade. (WBWF goals 2a, 2b) 2. The school district will continue to close the achievement gap in reading and mathematics. (WBWF goals 2c) 3. The school district will offer a challenging, rigorous, and relevant curriculum that includes basic skills/knowledge, career exploration, and college level opportunities. (WBWF goals 2d, 2e) 4. Teachers will have access to the professional development and technology needed to help them prepare all their students for the future. 5. Our school will ensure that all students learn to use their minds well so they may be prepared for responsible citizenships, further learning, and productive employment in our modern economy. (WBWF goals 2d) 6. Our school will provide a violence and drug free environment for all students, staff and administration, offering a disciplined environment conducive to learning. Discussion was held. Member Swenson moved, Member Burkel seconded to adjourn at 8:10 p.m. Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk_______________________. 2