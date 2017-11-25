STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE COURT DIVISION Court File No. 39-PR-17-1974 ESTATE OF John D. Huerd, a/k/a John Duane Huerd DECEDENT NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT Notice is given that a petition signed by Mary P. Baldwin for an Order for the Decree of Descent (“Petition”) has been filed with the Court. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the Hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised the Petition may be granted. It is Ordered, that the Petition will be heard on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. by this Court at the Lake of the Woods County Courthouse, 206 8th Avenue SE, Baudette, MN 56623. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204. 2. Notice shall be given by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order by U.S. Postal Service at least 14 days prior to the Hearing date. Judge Donna Dixon Court Administrator Tracy Larson Attorney For Petitioner: Michelle D. Moren (ID #221223) Law Offices of Patrick D. Moren 309 3rd Street NW PO Box 350 Roseau, MN 56751 (218) 463-1564/(218) 463-1175 Publish November 22, 29, 2017