Lorene Engelstad, 95, of Warren, MN, passed away early Thursday morning, November 16, 2017, at the Good Samaritan Center in Warren. Lorene Ann Palmer was born on August 18, 1922, in Warren, the daughter of Lonnie and Minnie (Yuergens) Palmer. She was a raised in Warren where she graduated from high school. After she graduated from high school, Lorene moved to Danville, IL, where she worked as a nurses aide for one year before moving to Elgin, IL, where she was a clerk for Hartz for two years. On June 15, 1946, Lorene was united in marriage to Wells “Bunty” Engelstad. They made their home in Warren. She worked for 32 years at the State Bank of Warren which later changed its name to First American Bank and Bremer Bank, retiring in 1986. Bunty died on August 30, 1996. Lorene moved to the Good Samaritan Center in August of 2010. She was a life long and active member of Grace United Methodist Church where she served as Financial Secretary, Sunday School Teacher, Financial Treasurer and the UMCW. Lorene was also a member the Happy Hobby Club and the Warren Senior Citizen’s Club where she was the Financial Secretary. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Senior Citizen Center. Her pride and joy was her family. She got to know and love her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson. She loved when they came to visit with games in hand! Left to mourn her passing are two daughters, Judi (Craig) Spilde of Karlstad, MN, and Linda (Ed) Turn of Thief River Falls, MN; grandchildren, Scott (Christie) Turn, Corey (Shanon) Spilde, Jeffrey (Lisa) Turn and Elisabeth (Mike) Rowe; great-grandchildren, MacKenzie Page, Mariah Page and Carson Turn; Caden Spilde and Reagan Spilde; Jordis Turn and Peyton Turn; Avery Rowe, Ainsley Rowe and Grayson Rowe; great-great-grandson, Miles Smith; two brothers, G. Edward (Beryl) Palmer and Richard Palmer; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Perry and Marilyn Palmer, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bunty; brother, Robert Palmer, and sister, Lois Swanson. Funeral service was held on Monday, November 20, 2017, at Grace United Methodist Church in Warren, MN. Visitation was on Sunday at DuBore Funeral Home in Warren and one hour before services at the church on Monday. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Warren, MN. Online register book at www.duborefuneralhome.com Arrangements with DuBore Funeral Home of Warren, MN.