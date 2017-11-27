ASEC Board of Directors’ Meeting Minutes October 17, 2017 Vice-Chairman Bruer called the regular meeting of the Board of Directors for the Area Spec ial Educat ion Cooperative to order at 9:30 am at the Blue Moose Restaurant , East Grand Forks , MN. Board Members present were Chris Mills , Randy Bruer , Evan Hanson , Jim Guetter , Lon Jorgensen , Brian Clarke, Bill Walters, and Kevin Ricke. Mike Kolness , Rob Nudell , and Shawn Yates were absent. Gary Jones , Judd Fredstrom , and Becky Conati were also present. MONTHLY FINANCE REPORTS: Motion by Walters, seconded by Guetter to approve the September 19th , 2017 board meeting minutes as presented. UC Motion by Mills, seconded by Walters to approve the agenda as presented. UC Motion by Hanson, seconded by Jorgensen to approve the September 2017 bill run totaling $77,611.27 including check numbers 41832-41919 and the Expenditure/Revenue Report ending September 30, 2017. UC DIRECTORS’ REPORTS: Jones commented on the audit , budget , and district membership. Fredstrom commented on ASEC trainings. ACTION ITEMS: Motion by Jorgensen, seconded by Walters to approve the 2017-2018 ASEC Seniority List, Lea Duckstad’s 2017-2018 contract, and to spend Federal Flow-Through IDEA Part B Sec. 611; IDEA Part B Sec. 619 Preschool; IDEA Part B Sec. 611 Low Incidence; IDEA Part C (Ages 0-2) Program funds iointly in the Cooperative for the 2017/2018 school year. UC Motion by Mills, seconded by Ricke to approve the Statement of Compliance with State and Federal Law Prohibiting Discrimination and to approve Gary Jones as the Identified Official with legal Authority (JOA) to assign iob duties and authorize external user’s access to MDE secure systems for their location education agency. UC Motion by Walters, seconded by Hanson to approve the 2016-2017 Audit. UC Motion by Guetter, seconded by Mills to approve the 2017-2018 Budget of$3,331.515 in Revenue and $3,170,533 in Expenditures. UC The November meeting was scheduled for Tuesday , November 21 si, 2017 in East Grand Forks . Motion by Ricke, seconded by Jorgensen to adjourn the meeting at I 0:31 a.m. Evan Hanson, Governing Board Clerk

(November 29, 2017)