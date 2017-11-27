Kendall G. Peterson, 91, of Arroyo Grande, California, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 10, at home in Arroyo Grande. Ken was the first child of Jens and Edna Pederson (Anderson) and was born on May 19, 1926 in Greenbush. He served in the Navy as a Motor Machinist Mate from 1944 to 1946. He was always proud that he was able to use the G.I. Bill after his service to get a college education. Ken married Edna Mae Lerum on November 24, 1949. This year would have been their 68th wedding anniversary. Ken attended NDSU and received his degree in Architectural Engineering in 1951. The couple made their homes in North Dakota, Montana and Washington before settling in the San Francisco Bay Area, where they raised four children, sons Kerry and Shawn and daughters Melanie and Rebecca. Ken was an avid Greenbush fan during all the years he lived in California. He used to tell his grandkids that Greenbush was the center of the universe. He loved his work as an architect, but especially enjoyed his work as a general contractor. His fun loving personality and sense of humor will be remembered by all those who knew and loved him. Ken is survived by his wife of 68 years, Edna Mae, daughters Melanie and Rebecca and son Shawn, grandchildren Adele Hermann (Matt), Tyler, Andrew and Grant Barrett (Emily), great granddaughters Gracyn and Parker Hermann, great grandson Turner Hermann, sister Arlaine Duray, brother Carlyle and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his father Jens, mother Edna, son Kerry, brother Vernoy, brother-in-law Sylvester Duray and sister-in-law Inocencia Pederson. Burial will be in Arroyo Grande Cemetery, Arroyo Grande, California. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alzheimer’s research or the charity of your choice.