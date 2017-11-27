Marvin Swanson, 76, of Alvarado, MN, passed away on Friday morning, November 17, 2017, in Woodside Village, Grand Forks, ND, surrounded by his family.

Marvin Arthur Swanson was born on December 6, 1940, in Grand Forks, the only child of Arthur K. and Mary (Hanson) Swanson. He was raised in rural Alvarado and graduated from Oslo High School before attending Thief River Technical College. On October 30, 1965, he was united in marriage to Bonita “Bonnie” McFarland. The couple made their home on his family’s farm in Oak Park Township, where they would raise their four daughters.

Marvin was a lifelong farmer and he truly loved his work. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reloading shells, and especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s various events. Marvin served both his country and his church; volunteering for the National Guard, and attending Bigwoods Lutheran Church for most of his life, also serving on the church council. In addition, he was on the Alvarado Elevator Board for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bonnie; daughters, Michele (Neil) Knutson of Oslo, MN, Rhonda (David) Kallock of East Grand Forks, MN, Kristen (Shaun) Havis of East Grand Forks, and Jill (Brent) Riopelle of Argyle, MN; fourteen grandchildren, Lynn, Douglas, Derek (Erin), and Jenna Knutson, Chandler, Mason, Justin, and Drew Kallock, Alex, Aaron, and Brynn Havis, and Logan, Olivia, and Savannah Riopelle; great-granddaughter, Charleigh Knutson; step great-granddaughters Charlee and Emersyn VanCamp; brother-in-law Bob Chwialkowski and three nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law Vernon and Ruby McFarland, and sister-in-law Diane Chwialkowski.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at 10:30 AM, in Zion Lutheran Church, Oslo, MN.

VISITATION: One hour prior to services at the church.

INTERMENT: To follow at Bigwoods Lutheran Cemetery, Rural Oslo, MN.

ARRANGEMENTS BY: DuBore Funeral Home, Warren, MN.

