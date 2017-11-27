Rebecca (Becky) Edwards, 61, of Williams, died November 18, 2017, with her family by her side at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Becky was born November 2, 1956, in Bemidji to Joseph and Eileen Mistic. She loved growing up on the farm and getting together with her cousins.

Becky went to school in Blackduck and went on to graduate from Bemidji High school in 1975. She attended Tech school after graduation in Bemidji, where she met Charles Edwards. They were married on December 13th, 1987 and made their home in Williams, MN, where they had three children. Becky was a homemaker while her husband worked at Marvin Windows in Warroad. Becky loved to play Yahtzee and other games and enjoyed nothing more than a good quiet read.

Becky is survived by her husband of 29 years, Charles Edwards; son Jake Edwards and fiancé Kelsey Petersen; son Bryan Edwards and wife Kaitlyn; daughter Linda Edwards; grandson Owen Fuller; seven siblings and their families: Liz Frenzel and husband Jerry, Mark Mistic, Emily Hardwig and Jim Kupfer, Brenda Sweeney and husband Ray, Monica Beighley and husband Bob, Susan Wavrin and husband Dan, and Grant Mistic and wife Lori; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Eileen Mistic; sister-in-law Carol Mistic; niece Christina Frenzel, and nephew once removed Richard Dawson.

Condolences can be sent to Charles Edwards @ P.O.Box 206 Williams, MN 56686.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 1 PM at the Lakeroad Chapel north of Baudette, MN. A visitation will be one hour prior at the church.