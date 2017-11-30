Bodies of missing anglers recovered from Upper Red Lake

The bodies presumed to be those of two anglers missing on Upper Red Lake were recovered Monday, November 27, after a two-day search.

Melissa Seidenstricker, 29, of Princeton, Minnesota, and Zeth Knyphausen, 28, of Stacy, were reported missing Sunday morning when their rented sleeper fish house at Rogers Resort on Upper Red Lake was found unoccupied. The couple’s belongings were still in the fish house and the pickup driven by one of the anglers was still parked at the resort. A Polaris ATV, a utility trailer and a portable fish house were also missing.

Just after 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon, two bodies were recovered from the lake: one male and one female. The bodies have been transported to the Sanford Medical Center Morgue for positive identification by the Beltrami County Coroner.

