Esther Pietruszewski, 81, of Hallock, Minnesota passed away at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center in Hallock on Tuesday, November 21, 2017. Esther Snare was born August 11, 1936, at Greenbush, Minnesota to Ellert and Elida (Pederson) Snare. She grew up Kittson County, Minnesota, and attended school in Karlstad, Minnesota. On November 17, 1953, she was united in marriage to Sylvester Pietruszewski in Greenbush. They lived in Greenbush and later Grafton, North Dakota, until the fall of 1968 when they moved to Donaldson, Minnesota. Esther worked at Wikstrom Telephone Company for several years. She also worked at area farms during fall harvest, even driving combine. Her favorite job was at Margie’s Café in Hallock where she worked until retirement. Esther was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the Kennedy-Donaldson Senior Center where she served as site director for several years. Sylvester passed away in 1993. Family members include her children, Monica Johnson, Lake Bronson, MN, Cathy (Neil) Lundy, Albuquerque, NM, Mikel (Kim) Pietruszewski, Farmington, MN and Jonathan (Christine) Pietruszewski, Kennedy; her beloved grandchildren, Kim (James) Englund, Michelle (Lonnie) Olderbak, Jennifer Johnson (Nick), Tracy (Josh) Heath, Kelly Lundy, Teresa Lundy, Neil Lundy, Patty Pietruszewski, David Pietruszewski, Joshua Pietruszewski and Amanda (Jaron) Englund; 13 great grandchildren; a brother, Alvin Snare, International Falls, MN; as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Fritz Johnson; brother, Art and sisters, Eleanor, Ethel and Mildred. Funeral services were scheduled for Saturday, November 25, 2017, at 2 p.m. in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Hallock. Interment at Blessed Sacrament Cemetery, Greenbush, MN. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Fr. Craig Vasek, presiding; Sharlene Klegstad, organist and St. Patrick’s Choir. Casket bearers will be Gary Gorvin, Steve Nyberg, Jamey Snare, Albin Pulczinski Jr., Wayne Hanson and Greg Norby. Honorary casket bearers will be Esther’s grandchildren and great grandchildren. Arrangements by Austin Funeral Home.