Gladys Pearson, 94, of Kennedy, Minnesota passed away at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center in Hallock, Minnesota early Monday morning, November 20, 2017. Gladys Opal Peterson was born June 8, 1923, in Spruce Township of Roseau County, Minnesota to Thomas and Mary (Gjestus) Peterson. Her family lived in the Roseau and later the Canby, Minnesota areas. Gladys completed her education in Roseau and moved to Kennedy at the age of 18. She worked at the Home Café and at Home Hardware both in Kennedy. On December 23, 1945, she was united in marriage to Elmer Pearson. The couple settled on the family farm near Kennedy and were blessed with four children, Gayle, Lynette, Debra and Robert. Elmer passed away in 1989 and Gladys continued to live on the farm until 2011 when she moved to Hallock. She became a resident of Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center in April of 2013. Gladys was a wonderful homemaker and gardener. Her beautiful large flower gardens graced their home for many years. Family members include her children, Gayle Pearson, Karlstad, MN, Lynette (Greg) Snare, Hallock, Debra (Kerry) Costin, Hallock and Robert Pearson, Kennedy; four grandchildren, Steffen Snare, Hallock, Trevor Snare, Grand Forks, ND, Andrew (Molly) Costin, Wadena, MN and Alisa (Jason) Olson, Warren, MN; great grandchildren, KylieJo and Tatum Snare, Chloe and Finn Costin and Weston, Henrik, Stella and Eloise Olson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; sister, Ruth Monson and great grandson, baby Carter Olson. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, November 25, 2017, at 11 a.m. in Maria Lutheran Church in Kennedy with visitation for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Kennedy City Cemetery. Pastor Kathy Levenhagen, presiding; special music, Gayle Pearson, soloist, Charles and Patti Swanson, duet. Casket bearers will be grandchildren, Steffen Snare, Trevor Snare, Andrew and Molly Costin, Alisa and Jason Olson. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.