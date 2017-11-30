GMR school board members to visit community groups to gauge public thoughts

At a November 20 Greenbush-Middle River school board meeting, district resident Mark Stromsodt asked whatever happened to that committee group of parents, community members, administrators and staff members that was being put together in 2016 to come up with a community-minded answer to the district’s problem following the failure of the 2015 vote to build a new school in the Greenbush area.

“It obviously never came to that because the school board, for whatever reasons, didn’t get the group together, didn’t have input from the community, so again tried to make the decision on their own and saw again the same results,” Stromsodt said. “It shows 70% roughly to 30% that just doesn’t agree with what you guys are trying to pass. So I come back again and say, ‘Why not get the community input?’

The school board decided to do just that, agreeing to visit different community groups to hear what people have to say in an effort to try and get something passed. By the December board meeting, each board member agreed to email or call GMR Superintendent Tom Jerome with a list of different organizations he or she can speak to within the district. Jerome later asked board members, when they do go to these meetings, to go there as representatives of the school district– as board members.