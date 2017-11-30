Willard Brevik, 80

Willard Roger Brevik was born in Greenbush on March 28, 1937, to Willard Brevik and Agnes Spilde Brevik. He graduated from Karlstad High School in 1955 and he worked for farmers in the area. Roger married Frances Lindstrom on December 8, 1956, and Roger worked for Luverne Dagen until the family moved to Sheboygan, Wisconsin, in 1964. Roger worked for the Vollrath Co. until he went into partnership with a co-worker at a service station. Phoenix beckoned him after working out in the cold, so the family moved to Phoenix, AZ, and Roger went into the laundry business with Larry Lindstrom. Willard retired in 2005 and moved back to Minnesota. Left to mourn his passing are his wife of 60 years, two sons Kurt and Chad, three daughters Alison, Amiee, and Deanne; 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Beverly and Janet, brother Merle, and a son, Jon. Willard passed away in Arizona on November 15, 2017. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 2, at 3 p.m. at the Karlstad Community Center.