Four generations of Wiskows enjoy deer season together

When deer season rolled around again this year, the Wiskow hunting cabin in Huss Township was, as in past years, hustling and bustling with activity and anticipation.

Among them was the only surviving hunter from the first generation of Wiskows, Arnold (Barney) of Thief River Falls, Minn., who loves sharing deer hunting memories from way back then to the present. He will be celebrating his 90th birthday in February, 2018.

Barney told that he and his brother, the late Floyd Wiskow, couldn’t sleep so they would get up at 3:00 in the morning and drive around in a 1929 Model A Ford looking for deer tracks.

He shot his first deer was he was 16 years old.

“I shot 10 rounds and only wounded the deer,” he said. “I told Dad (Dewey) that I had shot one and wounded it, so Dad told me, ‘Go chase it out and I’ll shoot it’, and that’s what he did.”

Over the years the Wiskows have continued to gather at the Wiskow hunting cabin when each season rolls around.

Merlyn Wiskow, (son of Floyd) and of the second generation, was 12 years old when he shot his first deer. The year was 1963.

“The crew let me go hunting with them,” Merlyn said. “I was using Grandpa Dewey’s 410 slug shotgun and shot a fawn. Barney still has the gun and this fall he shot two partridges with it.”