Karlstad and Lancaster kick off holiday season

Karlstad Santa Day

Karlstad’s annual Santa Day will be held Saturday, December 2.

Stop by Tri-County School for craft sales, kids activities, bike drawings, and a visit from Santa.

Then, at 5:30 p.m., the public is invited to attend the lighting of Moose Park, hosted by the Karlstad Park Board’s “Light Up the Park” event.

Lancaster Holiday of Lights

Lancaster is kicking off the Christmas season with the annual Holiday of Lights event on Saturday, December 2.

Activities include a gingerbread house contest, prize drawings, goodie sale, visit from Santa, and the Parade of Lights at 6 p.m.

