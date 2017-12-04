Audrey Cheney, 93, of East Grand Forks, MN, formerly of Warren, MN, passed away on Tuesday evening, November 28, 2017 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Audrey Deloris Berg was born on January 19, 1924, in Reynolds, ND, to William C. and Dagny (Sander) Berg. The family moved to Warren when she was a young girl, and Audrey lived nearly the rest of her life there. On June 19, 1943, Audrey was united in marriage to Charles G. Cheney. Shortly afterwards, he left to serve his country during WWII and upon his return, the two raised their family, with Audrey staying home to take care of the children.

In 1973, at the age of 49, Audrey became the owner and operator of the local Dairy Queen. For twelve years Audrey, almost single-handedly, ran an orderly business characterized by excellent products and service. She was able to provide first jobs to many young people and taught them all the value of hard work. In her own words: “If you have time to lean, you have time to clean!” In the fall of 1986, she sold the business and retired alongside her husband, who passed away on July 22, 1989.

She was a member of the Eastern Star, and had been a member of the American Legion Auxiliary since 1948, also serving in the various church circles of Our Savior’s in Warren.

She is survived by her children, Chuck (Margaret) Cheney of West Fargo, ND, Sharon (Jerry) Cook of Overland Park, KS, and Michael (Hollie) Cheney of Warren; eight grandchildren, Brian (Janelle), Alison (Mike), Brian (Amber), Jill (Mike), Jennie (Tom), Jason, Alicia (Kevin), and John (Katie); 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lola Fulks, Beverly Stengrim, and Dennis Berg; and longtime friend and employee, Kathy Kiesow Chapin.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Evelyn Harris, William Berg, Geri Reiniccus, Leo Berg, James Berg, Janet Leslie, and Wayne Berg.

Memorials May Be Directed to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Warren, MN.

VISITATION: One hour before services.

INTERMENT: Greenwood Cemetery, Warren, MN

ONLINE REGISTER BOOK: www.DuboreFuneralHome.com

Arrangements with DuBore Funeral Home of Warren, MN.