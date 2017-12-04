Esther Engel, age 101, of Crookston, MN, formerly of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2017, at the Villa St. Vincent Nursing Home in Crookston, MN.

Esther Engel was born on June 5, 1916, in Fisher, MN, the daughter of Carl and Anna (Ross) Engel. She was a life time resident of East Grand Forks and Fisher, MN. Esther was a receptionist at the Grand Forks Clinic LTD for 25 years and was also a longtime member of First Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks, MN, where she taught Sunday School for many years and was a member of the church choir. She was also a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League where she served as both Secretary and Christian Growth Chairman.

Esther is survived by 4 nieces, Roberta Kotas (Gregg) and their family; Jenifer Milnikel (Thomas) and their family; Karla Kummer (Mark) and their family; and Melanie Unger (Max) and their family; 4 nephews, Rodevich Engel (Teri) and their family; Jonathan Engel (Marlene) and their family; Raleigh Engel (Gail) and their family; and Edward Pace (Thuan) and their family; and sister-in-law, Donna Engel. She is preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, Carlos and Eldore Engel; sisters, Meta Engel, Margaret Engel, Florence Kosko, and Elmira Pace; 2 nephews, Kent Engel and Paul Koski; and sister-in-law, Ardith Engel.

Memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 30, 2017 in First Lutheran Church, 203 5th St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Prior Funeral Service on Thursday in First Lutheran Church.

Interment: Greenwood Cemetery ~ Fisher, MN

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota