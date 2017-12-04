Ines Murray, 96, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, November 27, 2017. She died peacefully at 4000 Valley Square Woodside Village, Grand Forks, where she had resided for the last ten years.

Ines Erdman was born January 16, 1921 at Willow City, ND, the daughter of Otto and Emma (Voigt) Erdman. She grew up and lived there until moving to Grand Forks in 1942 where she was employed by Nash Finch. She married Douglas A. Murray June 19, 1948 in Grand Forks, ND. They lived in East Grand Forks. He died July 2, 1976. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

She is survived by daughters Joann (Dennis) Johnson, Burnsville, MN; Marilyn Murray, Bloomington, MN; and son Bob (Shelly) Murray, Grand Forks, ND; grandchildren Dusty (Missy) Murray and Niki Murray; great-grandchildren Carson and Ana Murray; step-grandchildren Craig (Mary) Johnson and Mandi (Nate) Streeter; and step-great-grandchildren Emma and Hanna Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, Walter Erdman and Laurence Erdman, and sister Nora Gregoire.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at First Lutheran Church, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour prior to Funeral Service on December 2, 2017 at First Lutheran Church, East Grand Forks, MN.

Interment: South Memorial Park Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota