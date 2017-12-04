Kittson County sends letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection

On behalf of the County Board, County Administrator Eric Christensen has written and sent a letter to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) about their contentions with the reduction in Lancaster’s Point of Entry hours.

The letter cited factors the U.S. CBP needs to take into account before making a final decision, such as the non-commercial benefits of the port, tourism, the other ports within the district ranking lower than Lancaster’s usage numbers, the bridge under construction and road maintenance on U.S. Highway 59 route, and the suspicion that the CBP have already finalized their decision regarding port hours, since press releases and notices on their website state the new hours effective January 2018.

The letter states, “We believe that it is important to make long-term decisions based on long-term factors and not short-term cost savings. We are willing to contribute to the discussion.” The letter is dated November 13, 2017, but no reply has been given, yet.

