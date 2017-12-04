Lake of the Woods (Minn) COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS NOVEMBER 14, 2017

Commissioner Proceedings

November 14, 2017

The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, November14, 2017 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room.

Call to Order

Chairman Nordlof called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: James Nordlof, Cody Hasbargen, Jon Waibel, Ken Moorman and Ed Arnesen. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd, and Woody Fiala.

Approval of Agenda

Motion

Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following additions: PERA resolution for Police and Fire and Off site gambling for Order of Police.

Approval of Minutes

Motion

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the official and summarized minutes October 24, 2017.

SOCIAL SERVICES

Claims

Social Services Director, Amy Ballard met with the board requesting approval for the Social Services claims and for the MFIP-Biennial Service Agreement.

Motion

Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the county as follows: Commissioner Warrants-$11,378.57, Commissioner Warrants-$7,978.27, Commissioner Warrants-$12,402.69.

Motion

Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve the 2018-2019 Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP) Biennial Service Agreement.

SWCD

Soil & Water Conservation District Resource Technician, Mike Hirst met with the board and updated the board on the One Watershed One Plan, and reviewed the 2018 County Feedlot Program and Work Plan.

Motion

Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the 2018-2019 MPCA County Feedlot Program Work Plan and authorize Chairman Nordlof to sign.

AUDITOR/TREASURER

County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson met with the board requesting approval of claims, PERA resolution, Support for Paul Bunyan Express, Veterans Grant, Capital and Travel Policy Update, NW Angle Edgeriders and Fraternal Order of Police -off site gambling permit, Government Management Group engagement letter for Cost allocations, Extension Contract and appointments to Extension committee.

Motion

Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the county as follows: Revenue $67,551.08- Road & Bridge $36,031.34 –Co. Development- $200.00- Joint Ditch- $4,428.04-Forfeited Tax- $25,549.89-EDA-$6,462.26..

WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION

Warrants Approved On 11/14/2017 For Payment 11/17/2017

Vendor Name Amount

Cenex Co-Op Services, Inc. 7,542.47

Compass Minerals America 3,849.22

Computer Professionals Unlimited Inc 3,310.00

Cps Technology Solutions 4,828.85

Government Management Group, Inc 3,500.00

Headwater Regional Development Commiss 8,853.74

Hoffman, Philipp & Knutson, PLLC 5,375.00

Howard’s Oil Company 2,494.26

Lakewood Health Center 25,000.00

Lavalla Sand & Gravel Inc 4,082.00

LOW Highway Dept 7,588.35

Mar-Kit Landfill 11,478.50

Mn Dept Of Transp 4,399.21

Powerplan 7,200.00

R & Q Trucking, Inc 2,281.50

Rinke-Noonan 2,850.00

Titan Machinery – Roseau 2,113.70

Woody’s Service 2,705.62

75 2000 Payments less than 30,770.19

Final Total: 140,222.61

Further moved to authorize the payment of the following auditor warrants: October 25, 2017-$443,520.21, November 1, 2017- $403,428.47, November 1, 2017- $4,053.37, November 7, 2017-$281,290.13, November 8, 2017- $89,625.97.

PERA Resolutions

Resolution

The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Waibel and moved for adoption:

Resolution No. 17-11-02

Public Employees Police and Fire Plan

WHEREAS, the policy of the State of Minnesota as declared in Minnesota Statutes 353.63 is to give special consideration to employees who perform hazardous work and devote their time and skills to protecting the property and personal safety of others; and

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes Section 353.64 permits governmental subdivisions to request coverage in the Public Employees Police and Fire plan for eligible employees of police departments whose position duties meet the requirements stated therein and listed below.

BE IT RESOLVED that the Commissioners of Lake of the Woods County hereby declare that the position titled Part Time Deputy Sheriff, currently held by Jeff Poolman meets all of the following Police and Fire membership requirements:

Said position requires a license by the Minnesota peace officer standards and training board under sections 626.84 to 626.863 and this employee is so licensed;

Said position’s primary (over 50%) duty is to enforce the general criminal laws of the state;

Said position charges this employee with the prevention and detection of crime;

Said position gives this employee the full power of arrest, and

Said position is assigned to a designated police or sheriff’s department.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this governing body hereby requests that the above-named employee be accepted as a member of the Public Employees Police and Fire Plan effective the date of this employee’s initial Police and Fire salary deduction by the governmental subdivision.

The resolution was seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen, and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried.

Resolution

The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Waibel and moved for adoption:

Resolution No. 17-11-03

Public Employees Police and Fire Plan

WHEREAS, the policy of the State of Minnesota as declared in Minnesota Statutes 353.63 is to give special consideration to employees who perform hazardous work and devote their time and skills to protecting the property and personal safety of others; and

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes Section 353.64 permits governmental subdivisions to request coverage in the Public Employees Police and Fire plan for eligible employees of police departments whose position duties meet the requirements stated therein and listed below.

BE IT RESOLVED that the Commissioners of Lake of the Woods County hereby declare that the position titled Part Time Deputy Sheriff, currently held by Craig Severs meets all of the following Police and Fire membership requirements:

Said position requires a license by the Minnesota peace officer standards and training board under sections 626.84 to 626.863 and this employee is so licensed;

Said position’s primary (over 50%) duty is to enforce the general criminal laws of the state;

Said position charges this employee with the prevention and detection of crime;

Said position gives this employee the full power of arrest, and

Said position is assigned to a designated police or sheriff’s department.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this governing body hereby requests that the above-named employee be accepted as a member of the Public Employees Police and Fire Plan effective the date of this employee’s initial Police and Fire salary deduction by the governmental subdivision.

The resolution was seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen, and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried.

Resolution

The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the following:

RESOLUTION 17-11-04

Paul Bunyan Expressway

After reviewing the concept of the Paul Bunyan Expressway, Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners has made the following conclusions:

WHEREAS: The completion of the Paul Bunyan Expressway will provide safer and improved road conditions on Minnesota Highway 371 and provide access to three of the fastest growing counties in Minnesota (Hubbard, Cass, Beltrami),

WHEREAS: The completion of the Paul Bunyan Expressway would provide tourist, development, retail, and other economic opportunities leading to stabilization and security in our community as well as the whole 371 corridor,

WHEREAS: This concept not only provides opportunity in our community, but will contribute to economic opportunity for a nine county area, namely, Roseau, Lake of the Woods, Koochiching, Itasca, Beltrami, Cass, Hubbard, Clearwater and Crow Wing Counties.

WHEREAS: Travel is a major factor in our “Lakes and Pines” region and Minnesota Highway 371 is a major artery route for goods and services into and from the 7 county Metro area

WHEREAS: Completion of this road is considered one of the most strategic investments for the state to provide increased property values, tax revenues, employment, better access to education institutes, tourism and the stimulation business development.

BE IT RESOLVED: That Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners supports the completion of the Paul Bunyan Expressway and encourages the completion of Minnesota Highway 371 as a four lane expressway and as a main artery route into the “Lakes and Pines” region. It is our conclusion that this concept is positive for our area and that our organization will participate in the meetings to make plans to complete the Paul Bunyan Expressway.

Resolution

The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve the following resolution:

Operational Enhancement Grant Program

Resolution No 17-11-05

BE IT RESOLVED; by Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners that the County enter into the attached Grant Contract with the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) to conduct the following Program: County Veterans Service Office Operational Enhancement Grant Program. The grant must be used to provide outreach to the county’s veterans; to assist in the reintegration of combat veterans into society; to collaborate with other social service agencies, educational institutions, and other community organizations for the purposes of enhancing services offered to veterans; to reduce homelessness among veterans; and to enhance the operations of the county veterans service office, as specified in Minnesota Laws 2015 Chapter 77, Article 1, Section 37, Subdivision 2. This Grant should not be used to supplant or replace other funding.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED; by the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners that Rick Rone, the Veterans Service Officer, be authorized to execute the attached Grant Contract for the above-mentioned Program on behalf of the County.

Motion

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to remove the “Consent to Travel from the Capital Expenditure Policy and the Travel Policy.

Motion

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the application to conduct off-site gambling for NWA Edgeriders for off –site raffles to be conducted at Jerry’s Bar & Restaurant on March 2, 2018.

Motion

Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the application to conduct off-site gambling for NWMN Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #8 for off-site raffles to be conducted at Sportsman’s Lodge on February 26, 2018.

Motion

Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to enter into an agreement with Government Management Group for Services Cost Allocation Plans in the amount of $3,600 for fiscal years ending December 31, 2017, 2018, 2019 and authorize Chairman Nordlof to sign.

Motion

Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to appoint the following to the Lake of the Woods County Extension Committee for a three year term, beginning January 1, 2018- Tabatha Ubel, Nicole Olson and Ken Horntvedt.

11—14-17

Kelly Creek Road Vacation

Motion

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to authorize Michelle Moren, from Patrick D. Moren Law Firm to file action in Lake of the Woods County District Court to clear up one of the parcels of real property affected by the vacation of Kelly Creek Road, which was unknown.

Extension Contract

County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson met with the board and informed the board that the School lease payment has increased by $50 per month which will include the telephone line, and will bring the contract to the next board meeting.

PUBLIC WORKS

Public Works Director, Tim Erickson met with the board discussed the Township Road Inventory with the board. The board requested Tim to contact Rinke Noonan Law firm and ask if they are available to meet with the board to discuss this further. Tim will contact them and get back to the board. Tim also presented two resolutions for the board to pass so he can apply for funds to defer the cost of construction on 1st Ave NW and 15th St. SW.

Resolution

The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the following:

RESOLUTION NO 17-11-06

Supporting Pursuit of Local Road Improvement Program Funding

WHEREAS, Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP) funds are available for local agency projects meeting Routes of Regional Significance or Rural Road Safety criteria; and

WHEREAS, Lake of the Woods County and the City of Baudette have identified 1st Ave NW (CSAH 23) as a local road that would have a positive impact to the community through reconstruction; and

WHEREAS, Lake of the Woods County will maintain the road for the lifetime of the improvements.

NOW THEREFORE, be it resolved by the Board of Commissioners of the County of Lake of the Woods, Minnesota:

That Lake of the Woods County hereby supports the application for the Local Road Improvement Program Grant for the reconstruction of 1st Ave NW (CSAH 23).

Resolution

The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the following

RESOLUTION NO 17-11-07

Supporting Pursuit of Local Road Improvement Program Funding

WHEREAS, Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP) funds are available for local agency projects meeting Routes of Regional Significance or Rural Road Safety criteria; and

WHEREAS, Lake of the Woods County has identified 15th Ave SW (TR 390) as a local road that would have a positive impact to the community through reconstruction; and

WHEREAS, Lake of the Woods County will maintain the road for the lifetime of the improvements.

NOW THEREFORE, be it resolved by the Board of Commissioners of Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota:

That Lake of the Woods County hereby supports the application for the Local Road Improvement Program Grant for the reconstruction of 15th Ave SW (TR 390).

HUMAN RESOURCES

Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick met with the board requesting approval for reviewed/revised job descriptions.

Motion

Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approval of all job descriptions effective November 14, 2017 and authorize Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick to send all job descriptions to MRA to be reevaluated that have not been evaluated in the last year.

RECESS

With no further business before the County Board, Chairman Nordlof called the regular County Board meeting to recess at 12:45 p.m.

Attest: Approved November 28, 2017

County Auditor//Treasurer, Lorene Hanson Chairman of the Board, James Nordlof