Myrtle Lillian Aaker, 95

Myrtle Lillian Aaker was born on November 23, 1922 to Almer and Nellie Anderson in Erskine, MN; she was the fourth of six children. Her childhood was spent on the family farm in Erskine, and as a young woman she moved to Crookston, MN, to work. It was here that she met her husband, Ragnvald Nathaneal Aaker after WWII. They were married on November 4, 1950. They lived in a variety of locales in Minnesota and North Dakota, raising a daughter and a son. Lillian was an accomplished seamstress, enthusiastic crafter, and an exceptional homemaker. She made home a warm and welcoming place. Her chief joy in life was her family, and she found great pleasure in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren throughout her lifetime.

She passed away at Valley Eldercare in Grand Forks, ND, on November 28, 2017. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Ragnvald and a sister, Florence Johnson. Those left to mourn her are: daughter, Mary (Bart) Anderson; son, David (Sheryl Ann) Aaker; grandchildren, Carl (Amanda) Anderson, Leif (Joey) Anderson, Kaia Anderson, Joel (Dayna) Anderson, Stephanie (Mike) Durrant, Kaitlin (Chris) Dean, and Tage (Lisa) Aaker; great-grandchildren Ezekiel, Linnea, and Ezra Anderson, Olivia, Elijah, and Ingrid Durrant, and Parker Dean; and siblings, Selma Ellingson, Pearl Werner, Albert Anderson, and Norma Hanson.

**Memorials may be directed to the family and they will be distributed to Child Evangelism.

Funeral Service: Saturday, December 2 at 1:00 p.m. at Faith Evangelical Free Church in Grand Forks, ND, with visitation one hour prior to the service in the church.

Interment: St. John’s Cemetery in Hatton, ND.