Sylvia E. Bodahl, 102, passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, at her home in Grand Forks.

Sylvia was born February 16, 1915, in Wadena, Saskatchewan, Canada, the daughter of Oscar and Ragnhild (Nelson) Rye. She grew up in Grand Forks ND and graduated from Central High School.

Sylvia worked at Mandel Furs and Norby’s Department Store before her marriage to Donald J. Bodahl in 1950 in Erskine, MN. Together they made their home East Grand Forks, MN.

Sylvia and Jerome enjoyed many years at their little cabin on Little Wolf Lake, by Cass Lake, MN. She was a multi-talented artist painting, crocheting, knitting quilting and etc. She sewed quilts for the Red Cross and EGF Artist Crafts and enjoyed spending time at the East Grand Forks Senior Center.

She was a member of United Lutheran Church in Grand Forks where she was a Stephen minister and was on the Life & Growth Committee and Circle and the East Grand Forks VFW Axillary for 50+ years.

Sylvia is survived by her nieces & nephews.

A special thanks to caregivers who have gone above and beyond the ordinary, Alan & Jodi Maloney, Agnes Hagstrom, Joy Severson, and Tufte Manor Retirement home.

She was preceded in death by her husband; brothers Henry, Harry and Hansel Rye; sister, Mable Barrie.

**At Sylvia’s request, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to United Lutheran Church or the East Grand Forks, MN Senior Center.

Memorial Service: 2:00 pm. on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Amundson Funeral Home 2975 S. 42nd St. Grand Forks, ND, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN.

