William John Anderson Sr., 87

William John Anderson Sr. was born February 19, 1930 to Severn and Alice Anderson in Duluth, MN. His great granddaughter, Cheyann Johnson, also shares the same birthday and Bill often gushed it was the best birthday gift he’d ever received.

Bill moved to Baudette with his parents in 1933. Upon graduating from high school, Bill attended the Minneapolis Trade Institute for refrigeration and air conditioning. In 1950, he entered the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War.

Upon his return from Korea, Bill married Dian Borg Anderson in 1954, sharing 63 wonderful years and raising 3 children together. Residing in Baudette, MN, he became owner of Marshall Wells Hardware and later opened Anderson’s Grocery on the birthdate of his youngest daughter Susan, April 1, 1964.

Bill was known for his quick wit, generosity, and eagerness to help others. He was a passionate inventor and builder, building with his own two hands his home, a houseboat, cars, go-carts, mini carnivals, toys, and numerous other treasures. His humor and creations have gifted many generations of his family with laughter and unforgettable, fond memories.

Bill belonged to the American Legion and was a color guard for many years. He also belonged to the Moose Lodge and VFW.

Bill, 87, peacefully passed the morning of Wednesday November 29, 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents Severn and Alice Anderson, and his daughter-in-law Joy Anderson. Bill is survived by his wife Dian Borg Anderson, his son William Anderson Jr., daughter’s Candy Becker and Susan DesRoche, 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.