Anna Amundson, 83

Anna Amundson, age 83 of East Grand Forks, MN passed away on Sunday, December 3rd, 2017 at Valley Eldercare Center in Grand Forks, ND with her family by her side.

Anna Marie Paulson was born on December 12, 1933 at Fort Ransom, ND the daughter of Herman and Tilde (Iverson) Paulson. Anna attended Springer Township Country School near her parents farm and graduated from Fort Ransom High School. She attended Valley City Teachers College on a rural scholarship for one year. After teaching at a country school near Verona, ND, she returned to Valley City Teachers College for a second year, receiving her teaching certificate. She taught elementary education at Fertile, MN and Kerby, OR. She received her Home Economics Degree from NDSU in 1960 and then taught at Larimore, ND. During her student and teaching years, Anna worked during her summer vacation in the Black Hills and Mount Rushmore, SD. On July 2, 1961 she married Lester Amundson at Stiklestad Lutheran Church in Fort Ransom. Since then, they have made their home near East Grand Forks, MN where they farmed. Anna taught Home Economics at East Grand Forks Central High School and later drove a school bus and chaperoned school and church trips. Anna was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. She contributed as an active quilter, (a longtime member of the North Star Quilter Guild), a Sunday School Teacher and a volunteer until Parkinson’s took away her energy. Anna loved to travel, journeying to Norway four times, in addition to trips to many other countries and US states. Anna and Lester have enjoyed winters in Mesa, AZ for the last 10 years.

Anna is survived by her husband of 56 years, Lester of East Grand Forks, MN; children, Carol (Les) Abend of New Milford, CT, Paul (Nancy Leitch) Amundson of Plymouth, MN, Ben Amundson of San Francisco, CA, Beth Amundson of Plymouth, MN, Heidi (Tim) Ronhovde of Eden Prairie, MN; grandchildren, Hans Amundson, Vincent and Hazel Ronhovde; sister, Hannah (Dale) Thompson of Eatonville, WA and brother, Homer D. Paulson of Reserve, NM.

Anna is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ivan, Thorman and Julius Paulson and granddaughter Chloe Amundson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to your favorite local charity.

Funeral Service: 10:30 AM on Friday, December 8, 2017 in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1515 5th Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Thursday, December 7, 2017 in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and also one hour prior Funeral Service on Friday in the church.

Interment: Bethany South Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN.

