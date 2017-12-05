Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota proceedings monday, november 13, 2017 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, November 13, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Board members present: Black, Boespflug, Piche, Simonson, Thompson, and Useldinger. Board member absent: Useldinger moved to approve the agenda as presented. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to approve the minutes of the regular school board meeting held on October 23, 2017. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to purchase a payloader from Butler Machinery for $75,000. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to accept the bid from Chad Thorson in the amount of $300 to purchase bus #14. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to donate the bus with the highest mileage to the Grand Forks Fire Department to be used for training purposes. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to accept the following resignations: Dave Aarvig, Bus Driver effective November 3, 2017 Randy Suedel, SH Food Service effective November 22, 2017 Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to hire the following people: Bonnie Kujawa, SP Paraprofessional 3.25 hours/day beginning November 7, 2017 Deb Piche, SP Paraprofessional 3.50 hours/day beginning November 30, 2017 Gary Sagstuen, SP Food Service 2.00 hours/day beginning November 16, 2017 Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved that the following paraprofessionals have completed the requirements as per the Master Agreement to receive an additional $2.00 per hour: Gayle Berry-Moe, NH Paraprofessional beginning November 1, 2017 David Pesch, SH Paraprofessional beginning November 1, 2017 Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to terminate the employment of Kristofer McGuire, paraprofessional at Senior High, effective November 13, 2017. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the October 28, 2017, payroll in the amount of $14,427.40. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The consent agendas are on file in the District Office. Piche moved to approve the following donations to the school district: Donation From: Donation To: For: Amount Little Miracles, Inc. SH Girls Soccer Soccer Bags 500.00 EGF Blueline Club SH Boys Hockey Gloves, Bags, Etc. 4,000.00 TOTAL DONATIONS $4,500.00 Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve the payment of the K-12 bills #112268 through #112572 and electronic fund transfers as follows: General Fund 01 $844,287.16 Food Service Fund 02 56,976.64 Community Education Fund 04 15,986.86 Building Fund 06 0.00 Debt Redemption Fund 07 0.00 Trust Fund 09 0.00 Community Service Fund 14 5,550.90 Activity Fund 21 17,720.09 Electronic Fund Transfers 489,782.61 Total Payments $1,430,304.26 The bills are on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved that the school board moved to a closed session as per MS 13D.05, Subd. 3 – Performance Evaluation of Superintendent Michael Kolness. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried and the meeting will move to a closed session. Useldinger moved to reopen the board meeting. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried and the meeting moved to open session. Thompson moved to adjourn the meeting at 7:31 p.m. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (December 6, 2017)