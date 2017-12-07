Tri-County EMS hires Admin and Training Coordinator

Tri-County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has two new personnel: Deb Blanchard is the new Administrator and Jessica King is the new Training Coordinator.

The Tri-County EMS is based in Karlstad, Newfolden, and Middle River, but they respond into the surrounding northwest regional part of Minnesota.

“We’ve answered calls in Donaldson, Halma, Karlstad, Lake Bronson, Middle River, Newfolden, Strandquist, and Strathcona,” Blanchard said. “But we have ambulances in Karlstad (2), Newfolden (1), and Middle River (1).”

Karlstad is home to the Tri-County EMS and the Training Center, which is where Blanchard and King’s offices are. “We are so lucky to have this as a training site,” King says. According to King, the training offered is for Emergency Management Technician (EMT) Basic, EMT Refresher, First Responder (EMR), and First Responder Refresher. “We also offer cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) certification for anyone who is interested,” King said. “Not just for those who want to become EMTs or EMRs; CPR training is useful knowledge for whatever you end up doing in life.”

