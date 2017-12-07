Winter storm blasts the region

The northwest Minnesota and northeastern North Dakota area welcomed back an old friend– winter.

On December 4, the area received severe winter weather conditions, forcing many area schools to close early that day and to open two hours late on December 5, including both the Badger and Greenbush-Middle River School Districts. Here are some area snow totals, wind gusts, and temperatures from this severe winter weather, courtesy of the National Weather Service out of Grand Forks, N.D.

The Greenbush area received approximately six inches of snow, but as one moved east, this total grew. For example, two miles north of Wannaska received a reported 10 inches of snow.

The wind also blew throughout the area, as wind gusts neared 50 miles an hour throughout the Red River Valley. In Roseau County, Warroad reported wind gusts up to 44 miles per hour and Roseau 36 miles per hour. Baudette also reported wind gusts up to 44 miles per hour.

The temperature also took a dip from December 4 to December 5. In the Greenbush area at 6 am on December 4, the temperature sat at 34-35 degrees Fahrenheit, and neared freezing by late morning. By 6 pm that same day, the temperature dipped to 25 degrees, and by midnight on December 5, to 10-12 degrees. At 6 am on December 5, the temperature had dropped to zero degrees.