Christmas Concerts planned at area schools

Tri-County High School

The Tri-County High School Band and Chorus will be presenting its Christmas Concert on Thursday, December 14, at 7 p.m. in the large gymnasium.

Tri-County Elementary

The Tri-County Elementary students will be presenting their Christmas Concert on Friday, Dec. 15 beginning at 2:00 pm in the small gymnasium.

Heritage School

The Heritage Christian School program will be held on Friday, December 15, at 7 p.m. with songs by the preschoolers, a musical by the elementary, and the all high school comedy play “Angels On Assignment.”

A Christmas Cantata will be held Tuesday, December 19, at Heritage; more details in next week’s North Star News.

Lancaster School

The Lancaster School will hold its Winter Concerts on December 14.

The Elementary will perform at 6 p.m. and the High School at 7:30 p.m.

For more details on these concerts, see this week’s North Star News!