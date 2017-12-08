GMR students Mekash and Stenberg nominated for AAA Award

Carly Mekash and Kyle Stenberg, Greenbush-Middle River High School seniors, have been nominated by faculty for Region 8A’s Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award program.

Established in 1988, the Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award (Triple “A” Award) is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. The award goes to high school seniors who have a “B” or better grade point average and who participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.

Both Mekash and Stenberg have been active in various high school activities, including Student Council, Math League, athletics, robotics and music. Area schools’ Region 8A nominees will be honored at a luncheon February 7.

Triple “A” Award recipients for each of the MSHSL regions are selected by a multi-level process involving the League’s member schools and administrative regions. League officials will announce the four state award recipients (a girl and a boy from both a Class “A” and Class “AA” school) at an on-court recognition ceremony held on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Each state award recipient will receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.