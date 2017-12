Lake Bronson will hold its Santa Day on Saturday, December 9, 2017.

Events take place at the Lake Bronson Community Center from 10 am to noon.

The day’s event includes a Christmas movie, games, prizes and a special Christmas activity.

Lunch will be served.

And most of all, a special visit from Santa Claus!

This Santa Day is sponsored by Lake Bronson Fire Department and the Lake Bronson Lions.

For details, see this week’s North Star News!