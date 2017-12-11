East Grand Forks Couple Facing Drug Charges By Editor | December 11, 2017 | 0 Posted in Breaking News, Videos Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts BREAKING NEWS: Construction Worker Injured On East Grand Forks Kennedy Bridge December 12, 2017 | No Comments » Ice Conditions at Lake Bronson December 11, 2017 | No Comments » Trio Charged In East Grand Forks Meth Lab Bust December 8, 2017 | No Comments » GMR students Mekash and Stenberg nominated for AAA Award December 8, 2017 | No Comments » Lake Bronson plans Santa Day December 8, 2017 | No Comments »