Donald Austad, 64

Donald George Austad passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer on December 2, 2017, at his home in Warroad at the age of 64. Donald was born on November 1, 1953, in Thief River Falls, MN to LaVonne (Swenson) and Donald I. Austad. He grew up and attended school in Lake Bronson, MN. He served in the U.S. Army from 1972-1974. After his honorable discharge, he and Sandra Olson were married on December 18, 1976, and lived in Lake Bronson. After living in the twin cities and Roseau, they settled in Warroad. Donald worked for nearly 30 years at Marvin Windows and Doors, holding various positions, and most recently as a lead man. Donald enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, working on projects around the yard, reading and riding ATV. He loved spending time with his family, working in the woods and especially enjoyed his yearly three-week vacations spent at deer-camp with his family. His grandkids were very special to him. He will be remembered as a humble, kind, loyal, hard-working and patient man. Blessed be his memory. He is survived by his wife, Sandra of Warroad; children, Travis (Katie) Austad, Brandon Austad, Garrett Austad and Sarah (Brenden) Sandy all of Warroad; mother, LaVonne Austad of Lake Bronson, MN; grandchildren, Kali, Isaiah, Brayden, Zoey, Eliana, and Abigail; siblings, Bonnie (Bobby) Olson of Lake Bronson, Pattie (Bob) Wold of Thief River Falls, Barbara (Mark) Holter of Karlstad, Ronald (Jill) Austad of Lake Bronson and Gary Austad of Lake Bronson. Funeral services were held on Friday, December 8, at 1 p.m. at the Lake Bronson Community Covenant Church. Visitation was Thursday from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad; and one hour prior to the service. Interment at the Riverside Cemetery in Lake Bronson. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfunerahome.com.