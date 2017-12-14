GMR English teacher runs the NYC Marathon

Besides thinking that she should have done more training on hills, as she ran in Central Park, nearing the finish line of the New York City Marathon on November 5, 2017, Tina Taus began to tear up thinking about her two autistic children.

“It’s so easy to give up, but I’m stubborn,” Taus said when asked to describe what it takes to get through a marathon.

By day, Taus teaches English at the Greenbush-Middle River School. Outside of teaching, she also enjoys running. It’s an outlet and another activity that gives her the chance to do something she’s passionate about.

“I’m not what I do for a living,” Taus said.

Taus started running in races at the age of 40 and since then has competed in 10K races, half marathons, and five full marathons after completing the New York City Marathon last month. She has participated in the Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth three times and the Fargo Marathon once. The hardest part, she said, of all this running is just getting out that door, but she’s glad she did.

To train for the New York City marathon, Taus did three runs a week, both long and short ones, and plenty of walking from August until leaving for the marathon on Friday, November 3. As part of this preparation, she also did some cross training under Tara Wiskow once a week, including both weight lifting and cardio activities.

So, how did get the opportunity to enter the NYC Marathon come to be? Taus co-headed the youth running group, the Mighty Milers, at GMR up until the last school year, a program run under the New York Road Runners. Heading this program opened Taus up to two entries into the marathon. So, she and her friend Caron Alten decided to take advantage of those two open entry slots. As Taus said, participating in this marathon is something out of the box, an item on her own bucket list.

“You have to experience new things,” Taus said.

Running in cloudy, cool, and rainy conditions for most of the New York City Marathon, Taus alternated between running and walking throughout that day and finished the marathon in seven hours and 40 minutes. She was running towards the back of the pack, but that didn’t bother her at all, expressing how when participating in these marathons, people should not focus on winning.