Karlstad City Council votes to keep levy at $200,000

The City Council opened up their Truth in Taxation hearing at 6:30 p.m. on December 4, 2017. A few Karlstad residents were on hand, asking for an explanation from the city council regarding the budget.

“If you look at the levy amounts from the past 10 years,” Dale Nelson said, “you’ll see that the levy has been raised almost 100 percent.” In 2007, the levy was $122,000. It has gone up almost every year since, with this year $220,000 being proposed.

The council has made hard decisions, moving the budget around in order to find money to keep the clinic building running. They have cut the budgets to the Park Board, the Golf Course, and the money that was going towards the fire hall addition. The clinic will need extensive repairs done in the coming year.

