Aim, ready, shoot: Carl Peterson’s passion for photography

It was about ten years ago. Carl Peterson, a 1998 GMR High School graduate, was out bow hunting, sitting in wait for that nice buck to come along.

“All I was seeing was does and fawns so I decided to take out a point-and-shoot camera and began taking pictures,” Carl said. “It turned out that the camera was just too small to take good pictures so I began experimenting with different sizes and ended up with a Sony Handycam video camera.

“My cousin, Benita Novacek, was getting married and asked me if I would video her wedding. I used my Nikon D3300 DSLR (digital camera where you can change lenses) and that’s what kind of triggered it all. In that project I realized that I would rather capture still images than video. I feel if a picture is taken right, it will be seen more and enjoyed more often than a video will ever be watched. I decided that video wasn’t quite where my fashion was.”

It blossomed from there. Carl began doing as much wildlife photography as he could.

Imagine the chance of a lifetime when he noticed a mother fox and her three kits within a short distance of a road Carl was driving on. Leaving the vehicle, he found a spot where he patiently sat and waited. Within a short time he had taken some awesome photos of the playful and somewhat curious little kits.

He said that the whole hobby gets expensive with buying the lenses and cameras that are able to capture the images that he’s looking for.

“That drove me to start studying portrait-taking and lighting techniques with the intention of turning it into a self-funded hobby.”