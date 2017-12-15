Karlstad EDA votes to sell to Dollar General

The Karlstad Economic Development Authority held a special meeting on December 4, 2017, to discuss the possibility of selling the land where the Black Bear Grill restaurant formerly stood.

Dollar General has offered $100,000 for two acres of the site, preferably the front property closest to Highway 59.

Dale Nelson urged the EDA to support the sale. “The EDA normally just gives property away,” Nelson said. “This is good for our economy.” Multiple community members at the meeting supported selling part of the property, but Jual Carlson who attended the meeting, urged the EDA to devote the sizable property for apartments.

The EDA read through the buyers contract, and voted in favor of selling the property and having the city set up a public meeting on this topic.

