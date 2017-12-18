Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota proceedings Monday, November 27, 2017 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, November 27, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Board members present: Black, Boespflug, Piche, Simonson, Thompson, and Useldinger Board members absent: None Boespflug moved to approve the agenda with the following addition: 8.03 Bus Camera Purchase Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to approve the minutes of the regular School Board meeting held on November 13, 2017. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to accept the World’s Best Workforce Summary Report for the 2016-17 school year as presented. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to approve the Bus Drivers’ Work Agreement for the 2017-19 school years as presented. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve the purchase of two additional bus camera systems. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to hire the following people: Mallory Brown, SH Paraprofessional 7 hours/day beginning November 27, 2017 Peter Grabowski, SH Custodian 8 hours/day beginning November 29, 2017 Matthew Ternus, Volunteer Speech Coach Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the November 13, 2017, payroll in the amount of $11,918.84. The consent agenda is on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to accept the following donations: Donation From: Donation To: For: Amount EGF Arts & Crafts Senior High Music Travel 2,500.00 Greenwave Sports Boosters Senior High Boys Soccer Overnight 1,305.24 Greenwave Sports Boosters Senior High Softball 459.98 Greenwave Sports Boosters Senior High Boys Hockey Overnight 1,168.20 Greenwave Sports Boosters Senior High Baseball Overnight 695.73 Greenwave Sports Boosters Senior High Boys Golf Overnight 225.48 Valley Chordsmen Senior High Music – Instruments 300.00 TOTAL DONATIONS $6,654.63 Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:29 p.m. Thompson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (December 20, 2017)