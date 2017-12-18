Fisher ISD #600 Regular School Board Meeting Date: Thursday, November 21, 2017 Minutes Review Bills: 6:30 P.M. Board Meeting: 7:00 P.M. 1. 0 Call the Meeting to Order 1.1 School Board Members Roll _x_ Mike Vasek(l8) _x_ Sheila Beiswenger(l8) _x_ Joel Ness(l8) _x_ Lance Reitmeier(20) _x _ Darryl Jorgenson(20) _x _ Josh Korynta(20) 1.2 Administration x Evan Hanson x Catherine Steinmetz — Guests: Brady Johs, Scott Knutson, Dave Radi, Laura Brekken, Kasen Stromstad, Stacy Stromstad, and Kalden Stromstad 1.3 Pledge of Allegiance 2.0 Approval of the Agenda as Presented or Amended: Add 5.3 Kason Stromstad, Add 6.5 ala carte items, and 7.6 Driving Policy Motion: _Lance_ Second: _Danyl __ Approved 3.0 Approve Minutes of the Board Meeting 3.1 Board Minutes (October 26, 2017) Motion: _Josh__ Second: _Sheila __ Approved 4.0 Financial Payable disbursement for (date) 10/31/2017 through 11/21/2017 in the amount of $ 78,017.93 Check# 51366 through 51439 Voids: NONE Credit Card amount$ 1,496.05 EFT$ 300,000 Motion: _Mike__ Second _Lance_ Approved 4.1 Audit Brady/Martz Presentation, Brady Johs Motion to accept audit: _Joel__ Second _Darryl __ Approved 5.0 Public Comment: 5 .1 Scott Knutson – Students to drive during lunch break 5.2 Dave Radi – History of why students were restricted from driving 5 .3 Kasen Stromstad – Petition to replace wood chips on playground with ground rnbber 6.0 Consent Agenda 6 .1 Insurance Premium Refund Motion to accept the following proposal from the FEA regarding the Insurance Premium Refund: 50/50 split of the $16,578.46. Half of the Insurance premium would be given to the school district to do as they see best and the other half would be given to any of the current employees of the Fisher School District who received school insurance in the 2015-2016 fiscal school year. These employees would have the choice to have their portion be placed in their HSA account or to take the sum in the form of a check or a combination of the two. 6.2 Resignation of para: Cathy Sorenson 6.3 Resignation of kitchen staff: BreAnna Garza 6.4 Hire custodial/para: Nancy Ellerton 6.5 Increase ala carte items from $0.75 to $1.00 Motion to accept 6.1 – 6.4, 6.5 tabled pending itemized list of ala carte items: Lance Second _Joel __ Approved 7. 0 Action Items 7 .1 Reduce Open Enrollment Cap for 7th and 8th Grades from 28 to 25 ( second reading) 7.2 Student Handbook: Motion to eliminate, “The school is responsible for students from the time they get on the school bus or (for non-bus students, when they arrive at school) until the time they step off the school bus after school (for non-bus students when they leave the premises).” and replace with, “Students must follow school district policies, procedures, rules, and directions from school district staff while on school property or during any school related activities.” Motion: _Darryl__ Second _Sheila __ Approved 7 .3 World’s Best Workforce presented Motion: Lance Second _Sheila __ Approved 7.4 Revise Annual Budget Motion: _Lance__ Second _Joel __ Approved 7 .5 Advertise to add a Dean of Students position. Tabled for further study and job description 7.6 Students in grade 7 are restricted to School District property. Students remaining on District property during their lunch period must stay off playground equipment and remain segregated form elementary students. All students in grades 8-12 have the privilege of an open noon hour. Students may leave school property as long as they are not transported in a vehicle by anyone other than their parent or guardian. However, students in grades 11 and 12 who are in good academic standing, not in violation of school rules or policies and eligible in accordance with MSHSL rules may leave school property by use of their vehicles provided they have permission from their parents or guardian and the administration. Riding in a vehicle during the lunch period is not allowed unless there is written permission from the student’s parent or guardian, the parents or guardians of the vehicle being used in transportation and the school administration. Students that abuse this “open noon hour” and/or “driving privilege” by not returning to class on time or exhibiting behavior disruptive to the community will have these privileges revoked, and face other disciplinary actions. Motion: Joel Second __ Darryl__ Motion failed 3-3 Voted against Mike, Sheila, Lance. 8.0 Principal Report 8.1 Student Activities 9. 0 Superintendent Rep01i 9 .1 Update on MREA Conference 9.2 MSBA conference (Jan. 11 & 12) 9.3 Region 1 Joint Powers Board 10.0 Next Meeting: (Truth in Taxation) Thursday, December 14, 6:00 P.M. 11.0 Adjoumment __ 9:21 P.M. __ _ Motion: _Darryl__ Second __ Lance_ Approved Minutes approved 12/14/1 7 Submitted by: Sheila Beiswenger, Clerk (December 20, 2017)