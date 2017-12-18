Joyce Lorain (Hoverson) Ferguson, 87, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away at Valley Memorial Homes-Valley Eldercare Center on Sunday, December 10, 2017.

Joyce was born October 23, 1930, in Grand Forks, the daughter of Clarence & Ruth (Williams) Hoverson. She graduated from Manvel High School in 1948.

Joyce married Lloyd Ferguson June 26, 1950 at United Lutheran Church in Grand Forks. Together they made their home in Grand Forks, raising 5 children.

Joyce moved to Grand Forks after high school and landed a job as a floor manager at Woolsworth’s, at a time when jobs were hard to find. She worked in the nursing homes as a nurse’s aide as well as a personal nurse’s aide for many years before retiring. Joyce and Lloyd also opened their home to numerous foster care children as well as any family or friends who needed a place to stay. To Joyce, her most important job was being a mother, grandmother and homemaker for her children, grandchildren and foster children.

Joyce and Lloyd enjoyed spending winters in Arizona and spent many summers at Pine Lake. She loved playing cards with her kids and grandkids but never just let you win. She looked forward to and loved our family gatherings for the holidays, birthdays and Fergie Fest. She enjoyed baking, especially chocolate chip cookies but she didn’t like us eating the cookie dough so we usually had to sneak a scoop behind her back! She loved to make and share her lefse, a tradition she passed down to her kids and granddaughter. While her kids were growing up, she would count the pairs of shoes in the entry way on Saturday mornings to know how many friends her boy’s brought home the night before so she could prepare for how many would be eating breakfast that morning. She always enjoyed a houseful of people and never turned anyone away from a hot meal. We love and miss our mom and grandma immensely.

She is survived by her children, Patricia (Ron) Ronan of Loveland, CO , Larry Ferguson of Emerado, Rich Ferguson of Grand Forks, Shelley Ell (Dean Iten) of Savage, MN, Jim (Tracy) Ferguson of St. Bonefacius, MN; grandchildren, Shawna (Michael) Brown, John (Maura) Ferguson, Keely Ferguson, Jake Ell, Joey Ell; great-grandchildren, Jorden States, Parker Brown, Alex Brown, Mairi, Jonas and Rocco Ferguson; great-great-grandchildren, Carter and Bentlie; sister, Rose Corryne Statstad sisters-in-law, Bernice Ferguson & Joyce Hoverson; and several cousins, nieces and nephews, and her long time companion, the Kat.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Odin, Margaret, Allen, Dayton, Vernon, Leo, William Richard “Billy Dick” and brothers-in-law & several sisters-in-laws.

We would like to extend a special thank you to Maple View Manor, Valley Memorial Homes-Valley Eldercare Center, Hospice and our mom’s special caretaker Sandy Mokerski Cadreau for all the love, compassion, care and support they gave to our mom, grandma and family. We really appreciate all of you.

*In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family and will be directed to the

Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research

110 East 42nd St.

16th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 16, 2017at Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks, with visitation one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.

Inurnment: Later 2018 at Memorial Park South Cemetery in Grand Forks.

A guestbook may be signed or viewed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com