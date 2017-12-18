Kittson only Minn. county to lower taxes in 2018

Kittson County appears to be the only county in Minnesota to lower taxes in 2018. According to the Minn. Dept. of Rev. website, three counties in Minnesota are maintaining their 2017 tax rate (Blue Earth, Crow Wing, and Pope), but all other counties are raising them.

Presenting the 2018 proposed budget at the December 7 board meeting, County Administrator Eric Christensen told the commissioners the main reason for this lower tax rate is an increase in state funding from County Program Aid. Over the past ten years, this funding has declined, but this year, the legislature increased the amount.

County Program Aid is state funding intended to offset costs to counties by state action.

