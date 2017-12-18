Minutes of Regular Meeting The Board of Trustees Badger ISD 676 A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Monday, November 13, 2017, beginning at 7:30 PM in the FACS Room. 1. Call to Order at 7:32 P.M. 1. 1. Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson, Curt Hauger Absent: Cari Dostal 1. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Stacey Warne, and Shena Brandt 1. 3. Department Managers: Jarod Magnusson 2. Visitors Present: Katie Schaan, Shannon Dostal, Tracee Bruggeman, Shane Kilen and Ryan Bergeron Visitor Comments: None 3. Approval of Agenda 3. 1. A motion was made by Member Hauger, seconded by Member Rhen and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the November 13th, 2017 Regular Board Meeting as presented/amended. 4. Minutes 4. 1. Recommended motion: Member Christianson moved to approve the minutes of the October 9th, 2017 Regular Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Rhen. 5. Consent Agenda 5. 1. Pay Bills: Motion by Member Christianson to approve the payment of bills check # 58012 through check # 58114 as listed, Purchasing Card electronic payments dated October 4th, 2017 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Motion seconded by Member Isane. 6. Communications 6. 1. Superintendent 6. 1. a. Building and Grounds • The Fire Marshall came a few weeks ago and Jarod received the report. There were a few minor recommendations which is expected. • Jarod obtained a quote for a new sweeper attachment for the Grasshopper which belongs to the city. The cost to replace it is $5,780. The cost could be split with the city. Jarod indicated the current sweeper will work for the rest of this year. • The district received a check from Jon’s Auto Salvage in the amount of $299.70 for recyclables from the LED lighting project. • The district received a check for $54,885.80 for the LED Lighting Rebate from Ottertail Power Company. 6. 1. b. Student Enrollment • As of November 9, 2017 : Badger Enrollment is: 231 • November 9th, 2016 : Badger Enrollment was: 253 • *see attached 6. 1. c. Badger School District Financial Audit • Brady Martz provided results of audit as of June 30th, 2017 6. 1. d. Badger School District General Fund Balance and Average Daily Membership Historical Data as provided by Brady Martz • *see attached document 6. 1. e. American Education Week • Events have been planned and organized for the week of November 13 – 17 • Monday: Students kick off American Education Week • Tuesday: Support Staff Appreciation Day • Wednesday: Teacher Appreciation Day • Thursday: Breakfast at Badger School • Friday: Badger School Staff s Senior Class Volleyball game at 2:006. 1. f. Badger School District Veterans Day Program • Wednesday, November 8th, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. • Organized by Student Council Advisor Mr. Brady Johnson and Student Council President Ashtyn Beito • Assisted by Ms. Lisa Erickson, Mr. Dan Carpenter and Mr. Dale Hagen • *see attached 6. 1. g. Voice of Democracy Essay • Junior High Essays based on topic : “Americas Gift to my Generation” • Bryz Rud / 7th grade / 3rd place • Keyasha Housker / 7th grade / 2nd place • Jasmine Christianson / 8th grade / 1st place • Senior High Essays based on topic: “Our Hope for the Future” • Dorothy Kjelland / 11th grade / 3rd place • Timothy Kjelland / 11th grade / 2nd place • Morgan Praska / 10th grade / 1st place • Prize money sponsored by Roseau American Legion VFW Post 6. 1. h. Region 1 Joint Powers Board Election • Three vacancies need to be filled • Each Vacancy is a three year term • Last day to file is November 28, 2017 • Deadline for completed ballots is December 28, 2017 • *see attached 6. 1. i. Minnesota School Board Association 97th Annual Leadership Conference • “Student Achievement” January 11th – 12th • Minneapolis Convention Center • Interested board members must notify Superintendent as soon as possible if you wish to attend • *see attached 6. 1. j. Badger School District 7th and 8th Grade Laptop Student Use • Students will have the opportunity to take laptops home with them on a daily basis beginning week of November 20th • Students/parents must sign off on Student and Parent Agreement Form • Students will be responsible for cost of repair / replacement if damage is result of abusive or inappropriate use of device 6. 1. k. National Honor Society • Induction Ceremony is Thursday, November 16th, 7:00 p.m. • *see attached • There will be a blood drive at the Badger Community Center on Wednesday, November 22nd from noon to 5:30 P.M. 6. 2. Dean of Students 6. 2. a. CLIMB Theatre • At the school Tuesday, November 7th and the topic was resiliency 6. 2. b. Fall Sports Banquet • At the Badger school on Tuesday, November 21st at 6:30 P.M. 6. 2. c. Winter Sports • Girls Basketball started today • Boys Basketball and Wrestling will start next Monday 7. Reports 7. 1. Brady Martz : Independent Audit of Badger School District FY 177. 2. Board Member Hauger Proposed Recording of Incoming Phone Calls • Report to board as presented by Board Member Hauger • Member Hauger was unable to talk to Mark Johnson with Wiktel as he was on vacation. He will provide an update on the capabilities and how the process will work at the board meeting in December. 7. 3. Board Member Hauger reports information on backup Generator • Member Hauger talked with Acme Electric out of Grand Forks and Miller Electric from Warren. • The current load that the school requires is 90 KW which means the generator will need to be at least 110KW. The electrician can provide an estimate for installations. It is $16,000 for a 45 KW generator which means it would cost $50,000-$60,000 for a generator to meet the load requirement. • The Warroad School District plans to utilize their extra generator 7. 4. Accept Badger School District Budget First Quarter report subject to audit as revised. Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Christianson. U.C. 7. 5. Accept Cash Report through October 31st, 2017 subject to audit. Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Hauger. U.C. 8. Old Business 9. New Business 9. 1. Approve the Badger School District Fiscal Year 2017 Independent Financial Audit as prepared and presented by Brady Martz. Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Rhen. U.C. 10. Adjourn Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Hauger to adjourn the meeting at 8:45 P.M. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson (December 20, 2017)