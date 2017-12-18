Nathan P. Moe, age 44 of East Grand Forks, MN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at the Valley Eldercare in Grand Forks, ND with his family at his side.

Nathan Paul Moe was born on December 6, 1973 in Moorhead, MN the son of Randy and Susan (Smart) Moe. Nathan grew up in East Grand Forks and attended East Grand Forks Senior High School, graduating with the Class of 1992. Following his high school graduation, he attended Detroit Lakes and Thief River Falls Technical College in the Auto Body Program. He worked at the Good Samaritan Village in East Grand Forks as a Van Driver until 2015. Nathan then began employment at Rochus Amusement of Crookston, MN.

Loving family members that survive Nathan include his wife, Lisa Moe of East Grand Forks, MN; four step-children, Nichole (Tony) of New York Mills, MN, Blayse of Eagle Bend, MN, Morgan of St. Cloud, MN and Desiree of East Grand Forks, MN; 1 granddaughter, Penelope of New York Mills, MN; parents, Randy and Susan of East Grand Forks, MN; sister, Heather of Walker, MN along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceding Nathan in death is his grandparents; cousins, Billy Wolf and Heidi Smart; aunts, Jill Jenkins and Carol Egeland.

Blessed be the memory of Nathan Paul Moe.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 16, 2017 in Bygland Lutheran Church, rural East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 16, 2017 in Bygland Lutheran Church.

Interment: Bygland South Cemetery, spring of 2018

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota